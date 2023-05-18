Omega Financial Group LLC Purchases 9,645 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3,158.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,436,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300,435 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 389.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,081,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,001,000 after acquiring an additional 860,803 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 15,617.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 568,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,773,000 after acquiring an additional 564,567 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,161,000 after acquiring an additional 495,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 341.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 621,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after buying an additional 480,648 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.70. 23,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,752. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.81. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $75.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.