ON (NYSE:ONON) Rating Lowered to Sell at Williams Trading

Williams Trading cut shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ONON. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ON from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on ON from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.94.

ON Trading Down 2.7 %

ONON traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,927,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,166. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 155.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.18. ON has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $34.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $420.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.62 million. ON had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth $404,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth about $1,867,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in ON by 94.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,553,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,939,000 after acquiring an additional 754,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in ON during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

About ON

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

