ON (NYSE:ONON) Receives “Maintains” Rating from 51job

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of ON from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ON to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ON from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ON from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ON from $16.50 to $19.30 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.94.
ON Price Performance
NYSE ONON traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.13. 7,234,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,032,588. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.12. ON has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $34.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at about $404,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth about $1,867,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in ON by 94.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,553,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,939,000 after purchasing an additional 754,403 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in ON during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.
ON Company Profile
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
Featured Stories
