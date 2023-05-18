ON (NYSE:ONON) Receives “Maintains” Rating from 51job

51job restated their maintains rating on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of ON from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ON to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ON from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ON from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ON from $16.50 to $19.30 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.94.

ON Price Performance

NYSE ONON traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.13. 7,234,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,032,588. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.12. ON has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $34.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $420.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.62 million. ON had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that ON will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at about $404,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth about $1,867,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in ON by 94.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,553,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,939,000 after purchasing an additional 754,403 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in ON during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

