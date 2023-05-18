ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $83.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ON. Summit Insights upgraded ON Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.08.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $85.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,731,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,831,874. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.25 and a 200-day moving average of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.74.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,190,200. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 66.3% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 252,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3,565.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,992,000 after purchasing an additional 468,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $2,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

