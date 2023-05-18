On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.76) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 183.55% from the company’s previous close.

OTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Tuesday. Davy Research raised On the Beach Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.26) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, On the Beach Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 260 ($3.26).

LON:OTB traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 105.80 ($1.33). 959,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,778. The company has a market capitalization of £176.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10,740.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.36. On the Beach Group has a 1-year low of GBX 88.80 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 251.95 ($3.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 137.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 144.95.

In other news, insider Elaine O’Donnell sold 6,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.83), for a total value of £10,092.98 ($12,643.09). 6.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

