Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $40.19

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 40.19 ($0.50) and traded as low as GBX 37.40 ($0.47). Oncimmune shares last traded at GBX 37.40 ($0.47), with a volume of 1,636 shares trading hands.

Oncimmune Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £27.73 million, a PE ratio of -287.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 677.62, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 39.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 48.40.

About Oncimmune

Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes technologies that enable cancer diagnosis in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a immunodiagnostic test for detecting and identifying lung cancer. The company also develops SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers for stratifying patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID, a disease-specific characterization panel.

Further Reading

