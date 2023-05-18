ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OGS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

ONE Gas stock opened at $79.90 on Thursday. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $68.86 and a fifty-two week high of $89.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of ONE Gas

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.68 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 8.54%. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in ONE Gas by 3,937.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

