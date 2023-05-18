One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OLP. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday.

OLP opened at $20.01 on Thursday. One Liberty Properties has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $28.32. The firm has a market cap of $426.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLP. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $800,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 53.8% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 93.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

