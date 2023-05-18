One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OLP. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday.
One Liberty Properties Stock Up 2.2 %
OLP opened at $20.01 on Thursday. One Liberty Properties has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $28.32. The firm has a market cap of $426.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Liberty Properties
About One Liberty Properties
One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.
