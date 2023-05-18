OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Trading Down 7.9%

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) traded down 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.78 and last traded at $10.91. 283,036 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 541,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on OneSpaWorld in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneSpaWorld currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

OneSpaWorld Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $991.53 million, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $168.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.57 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 8.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8,717.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1,213.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Featured Articles

