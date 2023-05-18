Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Cut to C$98.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$98.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ONEX. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Onex from C$80.00 to C$75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Onex from C$89.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Onex from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Onex from C$86.00 to C$81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Onex Stock Performance

TSE:ONEX traded up C$0.21 on Tuesday, reaching C$60.95. 36,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of C$4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.43. Onex has a 52 week low of C$58.71 and a 52 week high of C$77.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$63.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$66.58.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

