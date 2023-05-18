OpenBlox (OBX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8,084.76

OpenBlox (OBX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last week, OpenBlox has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. OpenBlox has a total market cap of $75.30 million and approximately $8,084.76 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenBlox token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000029 BTC.

OpenBlox Token Profile

OpenBlox launched on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io. The official message board for OpenBlox is medium.com/@openblox. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenBlox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenBlox using one of the exchanges listed above.

