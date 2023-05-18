Oppenheimer Boosts Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $108.00

Posted by on May 18th, 2023

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. OTR Global upgraded Jack in the Box to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.24.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

JACK stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.99. The company had a trading volume of 158,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,471. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.10 and a 200 day moving average of $80.47. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $97.99.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $395.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.44 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $61,210.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,700.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $115,731.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,339.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $61,210.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,700.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,764 shares of company stock valued at $241,356. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.