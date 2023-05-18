Oppenheimer Boosts Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $108.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. OTR Global upgraded Jack in the Box to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.24.

JACK stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.99. The company had a trading volume of 158,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,471. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.10 and a 200 day moving average of $80.47. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $97.99.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $395.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.44 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $61,210.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,700.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $115,731.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,339.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $61,210.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,700.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,764 shares of company stock valued at $241,356. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

