Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.38

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.38 and traded as low as $1.09. Opsens shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 10,136 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Opsens from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Opsens Stock Down 6.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, supply, and installation of fiber optic systems for measuring pressure and temperature. It operates through the Medical and Industrial business segments. The Medical segment focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve in interventional cardiology.

