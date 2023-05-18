Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ORCL. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $99.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $100.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $735,431,120,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.