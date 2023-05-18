Oregon Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Shares Down 0.5%

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.10 and last traded at $23.10. 1,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

Oregon Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.80.

Oregon Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st.

Oregon Bancorp Company Profile

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers personal checking, personal savings, personal digital banking, home loans, home loan centers, and home loan questions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Salem, OR.

