O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ORLY. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $933.38.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $6.79 on Wednesday, hitting $932.64. The stock had a trading volume of 141,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,136. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $964.58. The stock has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $879.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $846.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.17 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $943.77, for a total value of $471,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,501,265.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $943.77, for a total transaction of $471,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,501,265.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $962.02, for a total transaction of $3,872,130.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,676,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,133 shares of company stock worth $42,146,037 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About O'Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

