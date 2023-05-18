Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ONVO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.77. 6,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.89. Organovo has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organovo

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Organovo by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organovo by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organovo by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organovo in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

