Origin Asset Management LLP Boosts Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Origin Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Daqo New Energy comprises approximately 1.8% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Origin Asset Management LLP owned about 0.21% of Daqo New Energy worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,534,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 35.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Daqo New Energy from $44.60 to $45.60 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Daqo New Energy Trading Down 4.7 %

DQ traded down $1.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,419. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.51. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $77.18.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $864.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 39.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Articles

