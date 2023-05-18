Origin Asset Management LLP Decreases Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Origin Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,125 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the quarter. Cathay General Bancorp accounts for approximately 0.1% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2,569.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at Cathay General Bancorp

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Director Richard Sun bought 6,100 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $213,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CATY shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $30.54. 100,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,016. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.72.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 37.58%. The business had revenue of $299.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.