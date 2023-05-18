Origin Asset Management LLP Reduces Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Origin Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 518,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 120,600 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 11.3% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $38,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 489.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,449,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,484,000 after buying an additional 2,864,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10,443.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,380,000 after buying an additional 2,637,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,575 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $152,063,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,427,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,486 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TSM. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.9 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

NYSE TSM traded up $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,581,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,882,590. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.42. The company has a market capitalization of $480.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $98.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.489 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

See Also

