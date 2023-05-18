Origin Asset Management LLP Takes $244,000 Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Medpace comprises 0.1% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Medpace by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Trading Down 1.4 %

Medpace stock traded down $2.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $206.21. 92,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,879. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.83 and its 200 day moving average is $207.09. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.38 and a 52 week high of $241.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $434.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.83 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 75.20% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Guggenheim raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

