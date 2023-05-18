Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Chardan Capital analyst D. Gataulin anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Outlook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04).

Institutional Trading of Outlook Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 174.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 16,414 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 209.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15,928 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 60.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 51.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Outlook Therapeutics

In other news, insider Terry Dagnon sold 520,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 653,058 shares in the company, valued at $744,486.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

Featured Articles

