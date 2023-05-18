Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.20

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.20 and last traded at $35.20, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXINF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,930 ($36.70) to GBX 3,100 ($38.83) in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,410 ($30.19) to GBX 2,720 ($34.07) in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Oxford Instruments Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.99.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.