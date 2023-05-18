Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $45.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.42.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

