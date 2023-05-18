Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Gap Up to $10.25

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.25, but opened at $10.46. Palantir Technologies shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 23,361,313 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.54.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.69, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $504.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $182,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,880,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,698,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $182,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,880,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,698,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $161,600.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,513 shares of company stock valued at $801,494. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,814 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 482,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

