Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE PAAS traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.54. 4,244,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,496,733. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.96. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $375.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.65 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -27.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.6% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 2.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 27,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

