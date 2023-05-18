Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.41

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.41 and last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 119026 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PCRFY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Panasonic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Panasonic from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Panasonic alerts:

Panasonic Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Holdings Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.