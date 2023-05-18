Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Park Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKE opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $258.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.37. Park Aerospace has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $16.92.

Institutional Trading of Park Aerospace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Park Aerospace by 277.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Park Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Park Aerospace by 1,310.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Park Aerospace by 542.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Park Aerospace by 535.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

