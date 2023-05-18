Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,171,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,339 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin accounts for approximately 1.2% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $340,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $332.54. The company had a trading volume of 359,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,759. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $364.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $324.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.10.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 51.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.46.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Articles

