PARSIQ (PRQ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $736,146.12

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 17th. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for approximately $0.0923 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular exchanges. PARSIQ has a market cap of $17.10 million and approximately $736,146.12 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ was first traded on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,256,872 tokens. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

