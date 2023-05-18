Pathway Capital Management LP Takes Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,000. TransDigm Group makes up about 5.1% of Pathway Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total value of $7,476,703.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,705,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,287. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total value of $7,476,703.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,705,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,513 shares of company stock worth $22,944,820. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE TDG traded up $5.80 on Thursday, hitting $825.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,508. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $827.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $747.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $693.29. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.37.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Sunday. Cowen increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $834.71.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

