Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Steven I. Sarowitz Sells 50,000 Shares

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total transaction of $8,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,226,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,023,291.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of PCTY opened at $170.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 80.94 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $339.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.79 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 20.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at $14,007,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.33.

About Paylocity

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Featured Stories

