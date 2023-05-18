Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Shares Gap Up to $4.47

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.47, but opened at $4.56. Payoneer Global shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 137,644 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PAYO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.08.
Payoneer Global Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Payoneer Global news, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 35,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $199,077.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,151,430 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,465.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 35,741 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $199,077.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,151,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,465.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $35,759.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,693.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,935 shares of company stock valued at $622,594. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Payoneer Global Company Profile
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
Read More
