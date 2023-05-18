Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Shares Gap Up to $4.47

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.47, but opened at $4.56. Payoneer Global shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 137,644 shares trading hands.

PAYO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Payoneer Global news, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 35,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $199,077.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,151,430 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,465.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 35,741 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $199,077.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,151,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,465.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $35,759.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,693.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,935 shares of company stock valued at $622,594. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

