Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Trading Down 7.8%

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) shares fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.31 and last traded at $13.36. 238,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 377,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSFE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Paysafe from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Paysafe in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Paysafe from $18.60 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Paysafe from $36.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paysafe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.84.

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.46. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. The firm had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSFE. CWM LLC raised its position in Paysafe by 528.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paysafe in the third quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Paysafe in the second quarter worth $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Paysafe in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Paysafe by 2,225.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

