PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PBF. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

PBF stock opened at $37.30 on Thursday. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average is $40.73.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 69.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at about $385,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in PBF Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,018,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,187,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 22.8% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

