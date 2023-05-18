PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01, Zacks reports. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

Shares of PED stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.35 million, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07. PEDEVCO has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PED shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 price target on shares of PEDEVCO in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised PEDEVCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Transactions at PEDEVCO

Institutional Trading of PEDEVCO

In other news, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 263,931 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $248,095.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,391,497 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,008,007.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Moore Clark sold 174,666 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $183,399.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 600,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at $630,350.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 68.50% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PEDEVCO by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas assets. It focuses on the operation of Permian and Denver-Julesberg Basins. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

