PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 9.47%.
PEDEVCO Stock Performance
PED opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.35 million, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.15. PEDEVCO has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on PED. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 target price on shares of PEDEVCO in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised PEDEVCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PEDEVCO
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PED. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PEDEVCO during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PEDEVCO during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in PEDEVCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PEDEVCO by 224.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 28,497 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in PEDEVCO by 167.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 26,851 shares during the period. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About PEDEVCO
PEDEVCO Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas assets. It focuses on the operation of Permian and Denver-Julesberg Basins. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
