PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 9.47%.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

PED opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.35 million, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.15. PEDEVCO has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PED. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 target price on shares of PEDEVCO in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised PEDEVCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Activity at PEDEVCO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PEDEVCO

In related news, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 263,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $248,095.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,391,497 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,007.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other PEDEVCO news, VP Moore Clark sold 174,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $183,399.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 600,334 shares in the company, valued at $630,350.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 263,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $248,095.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,391,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,007.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PED. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PEDEVCO during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PEDEVCO during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in PEDEVCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PEDEVCO by 224.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 28,497 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in PEDEVCO by 167.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 26,851 shares during the period. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PEDEVCO

(Get Rating)

PEDEVCO Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas assets. It focuses on the operation of Permian and Denver-Julesberg Basins. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.