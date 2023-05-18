Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Forterra (LON:FORT)

Forterra (LON:FORT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.13) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FORT. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.76) price target on shares of Forterra in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.13) price target on shares of Forterra in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of LON FORT traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 187.60 ($2.35). The stock had a trading volume of 67,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,694. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of GBX 176.20 ($2.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 301 ($3.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 194 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 202.89. The company has a market cap of £399.21 million, a P/E ratio of 690.33, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

