PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PFSI. JMP Securities lowered PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $62.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.87. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $73.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.47.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $302.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.08 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gregory L. Hendry sold 2,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $116,882.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,781.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $144,138.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,495.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory L. Hendry sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $116,882.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,781.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,314 shares of company stock valued at $5,406,673 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,992,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,877,000 after acquiring an additional 256,717 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,091,000 after purchasing an additional 556,274 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,509,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,193,000 after purchasing an additional 281,289 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,426,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,634,000 after buying an additional 410,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7,011.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 801,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 790,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

