Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $140.64 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $94.49 and a 52 week high of $155.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.28. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $290,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,712 shares in the company, valued at $539,390.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $290,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,390.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $9,002,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Featured Articles

