Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PEN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Penumbra from $291.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $297.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Penumbra from $301.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Penumbra from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.42.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Trading Down 0.6 %

Penumbra stock opened at $313.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.37. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $114.86 and a fifty-two week high of $324.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,961.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.53.

Insider Activity

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $241.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.70 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 0.73%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.67, for a total transaction of $479,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,925 shares in the company, valued at $22,033,254.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.52, for a total value of $3,078,814.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.67, for a total value of $479,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,033,254.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $7,332,139. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Penumbra by 116.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.