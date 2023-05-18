Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys 599 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,267 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,512 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,184,085,000 after acquiring an additional 134,457 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,671,172 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $901,267,000 after acquiring an additional 132,105 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in CVS Health by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,819 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $863,392,000 after acquiring an additional 574,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in CVS Health by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,706,023 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $809,052,000 after purchasing an additional 671,235 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Down 0.2 %

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS opened at $69.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.99. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $67.05 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $88.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.