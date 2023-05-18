Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of H. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,679,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,875,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,251,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total value of $203,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 33,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total value of $3,720,368.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,037.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total transaction of $203,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,357 shares of company stock worth $9,410,994 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:H opened at $112.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.62. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $125.07.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

