Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,058 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 30,043 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Finally, RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total transaction of $51,315.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,380 shares of company stock valued at $51,233,846 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $192.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2,611.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.54. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $203.44.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

