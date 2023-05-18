Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 7,175 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 523,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 153,730 shares during the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1,602.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 230,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 216,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 108,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $504,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,488,539 shares in the company, valued at $30,301,477.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 108,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,488,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,301,477.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 101,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,653.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 341,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,266 in the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SOFI opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SOFI. Wedbush lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.14.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

