Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 526 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Covestor Ltd increased its position in LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 1,874.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $56.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.55. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $46.20 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.35.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $73,671.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $56,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,872.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $73,671.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at $902,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 877,290 shares of company stock worth $50,781,232 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Stories

