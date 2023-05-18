Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Shares Down 0.7%

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH – Get Rating) shares were down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,694 ($33.75) and last traded at GBX 2,702 ($33.85). Approximately 70,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 122,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,720 ($34.07).

Pershing Square Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 17.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,767.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,869.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -570.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

