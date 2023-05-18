Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,811,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 131,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 19,337 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 39,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $36.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,716,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,308,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $206.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.54. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.41 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

