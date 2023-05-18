Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Lessened by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,406,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,369,807 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.8% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Pfizer worth $225,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 63,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,811,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 131,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after buying an additional 19,337 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.28. 11,350,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,366,486. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.24 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.54. The company has a market cap of $204.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

