Phillips 66 (PSX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX):

5/16/2023 – Phillips 66 was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/12/2023 – Phillips 66 had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $124.00 to $119.00.

5/8/2023 – Phillips 66 was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/5/2023 – Phillips 66 had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $117.00 to $110.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2023 – Phillips 66 was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/18/2023 – Phillips 66 had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $120.00.

4/12/2023 – Phillips 66 was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/11/2023 – Phillips 66 had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

4/4/2023 – Phillips 66 was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/28/2023 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $112.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $94.79 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.47 and a 200-day moving average of $102.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $99,355,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after acquiring an additional 968,055 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

